Friday, May 04, 2018

T-Mobile’s 5G Argument to Regulators Is Compelling - The New York Times

Tbd if they'll manage to complete their 5G networks before SpaceX's Starlink is finished

"The investment would dramatically boost the industry’s levels of capital expenditure. The larger rivals AT&T and Verizon, which are competing to be leaders in 5G, dedicated approximately $22 billion and $17 billion to network investments last year. T-Mobile and Sprint together mustered just $6 billion, according to Eikon data. And 5G is an expensive endeavor. New Street Research estimated that Verizon will spend $35 billion over the next five years to cover just 20 percent of the country. The cost ratchets up “significantly” to expand beyond that, the research firm said.

Mr. Legere is pitching a plan that by concentrating on 5G, T-Mobile will induce his competitors to follow suit aggressively. He started a price war some six years ago that left AT&T and Verizon little choice but to copy T-Mobile’s moves. T-Mobile and Sprint also have complimentary spectrum that when slammed together would help improve coverage in urban, suburban and rural areas."
