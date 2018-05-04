"Although tens of millions of small businesses have Facebook pages for their companies, most of the owners I know do not really consider the social media platform to be a business productivity or collaboration tool. That perception may soon change.Facebook’s new features specifically target businesses - The Washington Post
This week, Facebook announced some big upgrades to Workplace, its $3 per month “premium” user office collaboration service. Workplace was launched in 2016 and has quietly grown as a popular way for companies of all sizes (including big brands like Walmart, Starbucks and Domino’s) to internally collaborate with employees, customers and others in its community via group chats, messaging and video calls.
It is a large and growing industry. Collaboration and work group messaging applications are part of a projected $3.2 billion market, according to research firm IDC."
Friday, May 04, 2018
