YouTube has 1.8 billion logged-in viewers each month - The Verge

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says that 1.8 billion registered users are watching videos on the platform each month, not counting anyone who's watching without an account. Wojcicki announced the milestone at YouTube's Brandcast presentation to advertisers, alongside some of the year's most noteworthy successes — like Beyoncé's record-setting 41 million livestream views at Coachella and the "Despacito" music video passing 5 billion views last month. The company previously announced that it had 1.5 billion logged-in monthly users in mid-2017.
Wojcicki used the Brandcast event to obliquely address some of the problems YouTube has faced, including questions over inappropriate kids’ videos and conspiracy theories on the platform. “This is the impact of an open platform: it brings the world together in ways that were just not possible before. But we’ve also seen that with openness comes challenges, as some have tried to take advantage of our services,” Wojcicki said. “It is incredibly important to me and to everyone at YouTube that we grow responsibly.”"
Friday, May 04, 2018
