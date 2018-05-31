Chrome 67 prepares to kill passwords -- SlashGear

Another thing "killed" in macOS Chrome 67 is the Blogger BlogThis! extension (Blogger was acquired by Google in early 2003) I'd been using for most of the time since I started this blog in October 1999 (the blog wasn't originally hosted on Blogspot, however; this history here only goes back ~16 years). With no warning or notice, the extension was dropped from my Chrome configuration when I installed Chrome 67 yesterday, and I can't reinstall it (I'm guessing whoever last updated the extension -- in 2011 -- might be in a different role now...). It was a handy tool, and now my blog post routine will be more tedious and error-prone. On a positive note, the BlogThis! extension was also the last reason I was still using Chrome (the extension isn't available for Safari), so now I'll no longer need to use Chrome...
"Once the only way to protect accounts, be they online or offline, passwords are now seen more as a liability than an ally. Everyone’s out to kill it, from Apple to Microsoft to, now, Google. The rollout of the Chrome browser version 67 went almost under the radar. That, however, belies what’s inside this feature packed release, which includes the beginning of the end for weak passwords using WebAuthn and something like a secure USB key or even your fingerprint."
Chrome 67 prepares to kill passwords
"Once the only way to protect accounts, be they online or offline, passwords are now seen more as a liability than an ally. Everyone’s out to kill it, from Apple to Microsoft to, now, Google. The rollout of the Chrome browser version 67 went almost under the radar. That, however, belies what’s inside this feature packed release, which includes the beginning of the end for weak passwords using WebAuthn and something like a secure USB key or even your fingerprint."
Chrome 67 prepares to kill passwords