For a big-picture Facebook reality check, see Mark Zuckerberg Says It Will Take 3 Years to Fix Facebook (Wired); in other social networking news, see Snap's Sales Fall Short as Users Shun Redesign; Shares Slide (Bloomberg)
"The feature would help connect people who aren’t Facebook friends and be for “building real, long-term relationships -- not just for hookups,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said during a presentation at the company’s F8 developer conference. Match, which owns apps like Tinder and OkCupid, fell 22 percent, the worst single-day drop in its history, while IAC fell 19 percent, the most since 2001.Facebook Plans a Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging - Bloomberg
“If we’re focused on helping people build meaningful relationships this is perhaps the most meaningful of all,” Zuckerberg said."