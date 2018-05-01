Facebook Plans a Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging - Bloomberg

Tuesday, May 01, 2018

For a big-picture Facebook reality check, see Mark Zuckerberg Says It Will Take 3 Years to Fix Facebook (Wired); in other social networking news, see Snap's Sales Fall Short as Users Shun Redesign; Shares Slide (Bloomberg)
"The feature would help connect people who aren’t Facebook friends and be for “building real, long-term relationships -- not just for hookups,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said during a presentation at the company’s F8 developer conference. Match, which owns apps like Tinder and OkCupid, fell 22 percent, the worst single-day drop in its history, while IAC fell 19 percent, the most since 2001.

“If we’re focused on helping people build meaningful relationships this is perhaps the most meaningful of all,” Zuckerberg said."
