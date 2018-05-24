"Facebook’s program launched experimentally in Australia in November 2017, and expanded on May 22, 2018, to the US, the UK, and Canada. It requires those who wish to avoid being victims of revenge porn to act preemptively, before they become targets — by submitting their own nude photographs to Facebook. The idea is that Facebook can then digitally fingerprint the submitted image and block its potential future spread.Facebook’s plan to stop revenge porn may be even creepier than revenge porn - Vox
But the potential problems with this procedure are numerous. Though members of the public objected to the basic idea of the program back in November, the announcement of its spread has renewed public scrutiny about its harmful potential — and for good reason."
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Also see Facebook is expanding its unconventional approach to combating revenge porn (The Verge) and this Facebook Safety post
