"Rumor has it that Microsoft is working on a two-screen clamshell mobile device code-named Andromeda that may be branded the “Surface Phone.” (The more likely branding may be “Surface Pad,” or something like that, to de-emphasize the phone function.)10 reasons to love the secret Surface Phone | Computerworld
I believe the rumors are true and predict this device could even be teased at Microsoft’s Build Conference in Seattle May 7.
From Microsoft’s perspective, creating a new mobile device is an existential necessity. Apple is threatening Microsoft’s enterprise business with a steady infiltration by iPhone and iPad. These client devices invite all kinds of non-Microsoft solutions into the enterprise. Something must be done."
Monday, April 30, 2018
10 reasons to love the secret Surface Phone | Computerworld
In other Microsoft mobile news, see Windows phone apps for Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and Yammer are retiring on May 20, 2018 (Microsoft Support)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:14 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)