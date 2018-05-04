Sort of like Workplace by Facebook, but for your personal life...
"Facebook Inc. has been conducting market research in recent weeks to determine whether an ad-free version paid by subscriptions would spur more people to join the social network, according to people familiar with the matter.Facebook to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version - Bloomberg
The company has studied such an option in the past, but now there’s more internal momentum to pursue it in light of Facebook’s recent privacy data scandal, the people said. The plans aren’t solid and may not go forward, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private."