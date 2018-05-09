"But in a year when some of its most popular products have been used to propagate misinformation, spread conspiracy theories and meddle with elections, Google struck a more measured tone on Tuesday. Speaking at this year’s Google I/O conference, Sundar Pichai, the company’s chief executive, said advancements in artificial intelligence had pushed Google to be more reflective about its responsibilities.Google Strikes Humble Tone While Promoting A.I. Technology - The New York Times
“There are very real and important questions being raised about the impact of these advances, and the role they will play in our lives,” Mr. Pichai said during his keynote speech. “We know the path ahead needs to be navigated carefully and deliberately. We feel a deep sense of responsibility to get this right.”"
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Sundar Pichai also extended Google's mission statement in his opening keynote -- noting “Our core mission is to make information more useful, accessible and beneficial to all of society” (emphasis mine; Google's Our company page still has “Organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:53 AM
