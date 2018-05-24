"You have probably noticed a flood of emails and alerts from companies in the last few weeks informing you about changes to their privacy policies.Getting a Flood of G.D.P.R.-Related Privacy Policy Updates? Read Them - The New York Times
Don’t ignore them.
Yes, there is a lot of legalese to wade through. But resist the temptation to immediately delete those emails or close the alerts right away. They may contain important information about managing your digital privacy at a time when it’s become clear that our online data is far from safe."
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Check the full article for a timely GDPR + privacy reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:10 AM
