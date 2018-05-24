Thursday, May 24, 2018

Getting a Flood of G.D.P.R.-Related Privacy Policy Updates? Read Them - The New York Times

Check the full article for a timely GDPR + privacy reality check

"You have probably noticed a flood of emails and alerts from companies in the last few weeks informing you about changes to their privacy policies.

Don’t ignore them.

Yes, there is a lot of legalese to wade through. But resist the temptation to immediately delete those emails or close the alerts right away. They may contain important information about managing your digital privacy at a time when it’s become clear that our online data is far from safe."
