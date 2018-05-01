Bill Gates got President Trump fired up about a universal flu vaccine — and also (maybe) got a job offer (STAT)

"Trump hasn’t named anyone to fill the vacant post of White House science adviser. The last director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, John Holdren, resigned at the end of the Obama administration.Bill Gates says he got Trump fired up about a universal flu vaccine
Many in the scientific community are worried about this vacancy. Gates brought it up during his 40-minute meeting with Trump.
“I mentioned: ‘Hey, maybe we should have a science adviser.’”
And?
“He said: Did I want to be the science adviser?”
That’s not the answer Gates was looking for. “That’s not a good use of my time,” Gates recalled telling the president."
From a wide-ranging interview
