Steve Eisman of ‘The Big Short’ Bashes Cryptocurrency: ‘I Don’t See the Purpose of It’ - WSJ

In a panel discussion and subsequent interview that ranged from current economic conditions to the moment he knew the U.S. housing market would collapse—May 8, 2006, when Wachovia Corp. made a $26 billion bet on the mortgage market—Mr. Eisman said he has never bought or sold any cryptocurrencies.
“I don’t touch it,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m looking at...I have no interest”"
Monday, May 14, 2018
Seems to be a pattern emerging...
