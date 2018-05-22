From an extensive Facebook executive management profile; tangentially, see Tech Companies Embark on a New Apology Tour (Bloomberg)
"It’s sometimes hard to grasp Facebook’s massive scale. The site has more than 2.2 billion users worldwide. In fact, there are nearly as many people who actively use Facebook every month as there are followers of Christianity. Facebook’s 2017 revenue — around $40 billion — was more than the GDP of about 100 different countries. It’s not an exaggeration to think that second- and third-tier Facebook executives have a chance to impact more lives than most of the world’s elected politicians.Facebook management moves around but people don’t leave - Recode
That impact has never been more apparent than it is right now. When Facebook’s data policies were exposed during the company’s recent Cambridge Analytica scandal, it affected tens of millions of people (so far). Even the notion that Facebook ads could have affected the 2016 election is a testament to the company’s influence.
We’ve seen this realization wash over Zuckerberg, who has publicly promised to “take a broader view of our responsibility.” But others in Facebook’s upper management believe the same."