"Apple once had grand aspirations to build its own electric self-driving car and lead the next generation of transportation. Over time, the tech giant’s ambitions ran into reality.Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars - The New York Times
So Apple curtailed its original vision, first by focusing on software for self-driving cars and then by working solely on an autonomous shuttle for its own use with employees. Now, the tech giant has settled for an auto partner that was not its first choice."
Thursday, May 24, 2018
For another self-driving car realty check, see Disrupters Don’t Stand a Chance Against Car Companies (Bloomberg)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:55 AM
