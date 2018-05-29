"According to Geekwire, Bezos said that the lunar surface is “almost like somebody set this up for us,” with polar deposits of water ice that could be mined for everything from oxygen to rocket fuel and possible rare resource deposits. He also added that Blue Origin’s offer of a public-private partnership with NASA to build a lunar lander capable of carrying five tons of cargo in preparation for the arrival of humans remains open, but “We’ll do that, even if NASA doesn’t do it ... We could do it a lot faster if there were a partnership.”Jeff Bezos Details Plan to Make Blue Origin the Amazon of the Moon
Also, Bezos apparently likes the European Space Agency’s concept of a Moon Village where all lunar outposts are concentrated in a single region for potential resource-sharing the most. As Geekwire noted, Bezos views Blue Origin as primarily about lowering the cost of cargo delivery to space rather than actually getting too deeply involved in the construction of things like habitats, so this would all set up the company nicely to be a sort of Space Amazon for said Moon Village."
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Jeff Bezos Details Plan to Make Blue Origin the Amazon of the Moon (Gizmodo)
So the way for Amazon to expand market opportunities is to facilitate the establishment of space colonies...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:43 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)