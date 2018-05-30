The Washington Post puts a price on data privacy in its GDPR response — and tests requirements (Digiday)

Perhaps a leading indicator
"Some U.S. publishers have blocked visitors from the E.U. to their sites rather than comply with the wide-ranging General Data Protection Regulation to protect people’s online privacy. The Washington Post went an extra step and put up a paywall for E.U. visitors, upselling them to a $90 a year “premium EU subscription” in exchange for no ads — and the privilege of not having their data tracked. The premium subscription is $30 more than the cost of a basic online subscription to the Post.
“This is something we’ve been working on for a long time to create transparency, minimize friction for our readers and ensure compliance,” emailed Miki King, vp of marketing at the Post. “Our approach was to give readers an additional option beyond our consent-based offerings of free limited access or a subscription. We’ve now added a third option that offers no third-party tracking or advertising at a premium.”"The Washington Post puts a price on data privacy in its GDPR response — and tests requirements