Tuesday, May 01, 2018

Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, iPhone Stability - Bloomberg

Check this Apple page for details

"Apple Inc. reported revenue and profit that beat analysts’ estimates and projected continued sales momentum, calming concern about demand for the iPhone, its most-important product.

The Cupertino, California-based company also unveiled a new plan to return more money to shareholders and said services sales jumped 31 percent.

Apple shares rose more than 4 percent in extended trading, after closing at $169.10 in New York on Thursday."
