"Apple Inc. reported revenue and profit that beat analysts’ estimates and projected continued sales momentum, calming concern about demand for the iPhone, its most-important product.Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, iPhone Stability - Bloomberg
The Cupertino, California-based company also unveiled a new plan to return more money to shareholders and said services sales jumped 31 percent.
Apple shares rose more than 4 percent in extended trading, after closing at $169.10 in New York on Thursday."
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Check this Apple page for details
