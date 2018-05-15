"On Tuesday, the Silicon Valley company published numbers for the first time detailing how much and what type of content it takes down from the social network. In an 86-page report, Facebook revealed that it deleted 865.8 million posts in the first quarter of 2018, the vast majority of which were spam, with a minority of posts related to nudity, graphic violence, hate speech and terrorism.Facebook Says It Deleted 865 Million Posts, Mostly Spam - The New York Times
Facebook also said it removed 583 million fake accounts in the same period. Of the accounts that remained, the company said 3 percent to 4 percent were fake."
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
More spring cleaning
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:10 PM
