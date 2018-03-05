"To use Otter, you tap a microphone icon to begin a recording, and almost immediately, a live raw transcript of what you're saying begins to unspool in front of you. It's after that recording ends that Otter's artificial intelligence can really do its work. After processing, the cleaned-up transcript separates speakers as they take turns talking. As part of your sign-up process, Otter takes a "voiceprint" of you by asking you to read a five-paragraph statement so it can learn your voice and specifically identify you next to the passages you spoke.Otter's free app brings voice transcripts into the AI age - CNET
Otter's transcripts also are searchable, not only within one transcript but across all your stored recordings. It automatically generates keywords you can tap to search. You can form teams in Otter, and content can be shared within the Otter app with individuals or team members. You can also send anyone a link to a transcript viewable on the web."
Monday, March 05, 2018
Otter's free app brings voice transcripts into the AI age - CNET
Free real-time, multi-speaker voice transcription (actually freemium, with subscription tier features to be announced)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:50 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)