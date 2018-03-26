"It's harder, however, to imagine this happening to search or to the strongest traditional publishers, capable of collecting both subscription and advertising revenue. That's where the Berners-Lee method -- pressure and regulation -- is probably the best. It would be fair to allow those users who don't want to give up data or see ads, targeted or otherwise, to pay a subscription fee -- the way they do on Spotify, for example -- and to have others actually sell their data by giving them a percentage of the ad revenue they generate. If platforms refuse to offer these opportunities, regulators can force them.Protect Your Data. Then Hope for a Tech Revolution. - Bloomberg
We don't have to be suckers or chattel in the internet economy. Berners-Lee's message is about clawing back our power. It is an important call to action in a world where true privacy is no longer possible."
On a related note, see Apple's Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy (Bloomberg)
