Protect Your Data. Then Hope for a Tech Revolution. - Bloomberg

On a related note, see Apple's Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy (Bloomberg)

"It's harder, however, to imagine this happening to search or to the strongest traditional publishers, capable of collecting both subscription and advertising revenue. That's where the Berners-Lee method -- pressure and regulation -- is probably the best. It would be fair to allow those users who don't want to give up data or see ads, targeted or otherwise, to pay a subscription fee -- the way they do on Spotify, for example -- and to have others actually sell their data by giving them a percentage of the ad revenue they generate. If platforms refuse to offer these opportunities, regulators can force them.

We don't have to be suckers or chattel in the internet economy. Berners-Lee's message is about clawing back our power. It is an important call to action in a world where true privacy is no longer possible."
