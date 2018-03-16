"The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of engineering a series of cyberattacks that targeted American and European nuclear power plants and water and electric systems, and could have sabotaged or shut power plants off at will.Cyberattacks Put Russian Fingers on the Switch at Power Plants, U.S. Says - The New York Times
United States officials and private security firms saw the attacks as a signal by Moscow that it could disrupt the West’s critical facilities in the event of a conflict."
Friday, March 16, 2018
Cyberattacks Put Russian Fingers on the Switch at Power Plants, U.S. Says - The New York Times
In other Russia news, see Putin has finally gone too far (The Washington Post) and Russia changes the rules of warfare, perfecting ‘hybrid war’ (WikiTribune)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:14 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)