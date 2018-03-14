"Google users who subscribe to newspapers will find articles from those publications appearing higher in their search results, part of the tech giant’s efforts to help media companies find and retain paying readers, according to people familiar with the matter.Google Will Prioritize Stories for Paying News Subscribers - Bloomberg
The Alphabet unit will also begin sharing search data that show who’s most likely to buy a subscription, said the people, who asked to be anonymous because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Google executives plan to disclose specific details at an event in New York on March 20, according to the people. Google declined to comment."
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Google Will Prioritize Stories for Paying News Subscribers - Bloomberg
One step closer to The Daily Me?
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:38 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)