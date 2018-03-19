"New data from Pew Research Center found that 26 percent of American adults admit to being online “almost constantly,” and 43 percent go online “several times a day.” In 2015, roughly 21 percent of American adult admitted to being online “almost constantly.”Roughly one in four Americans is online ‘constantly’ - Recode
Unsurprisingly, young people are more likely to be internet-obsessed than the general population. About 39 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds reported going online “almost constantly,” compared to 36 percent back in 2015."
Monday, March 19, 2018
Roughly one in four Americans is online ‘constantly’ - Recode
See this Pew page for the full report
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:46 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)