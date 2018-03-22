"Earlier in the day, Zuckerberg wrote a Facebook post in which he said the company had made mistakes in its handling of the Cambridge Analytica data revelations. The company laid out a multipart plan designed to reduce the amount of data shared by users with outside developers, and said it would audit some developers who had access to large troves of data before earlier restrictions were implemented in 2014.Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for the Cambridge Analytica scandal - The Verge
Zuckerberg spoke with CNN senior tech correspondent Laurie Segall, with the segment airing during Anderson Cooper 360. The news came at a crucial moment for Facebook as it reels from the fallout of Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal."
Thursday, March 22, 2018
