"Facebook Inc. has decided not to unveil new home products at its major developer conference in May, in part because the public is currently so outraged about the social network’s data-privacy practices, according to people familiar with the matter.Facebook Delays Home-Speaker Unveil Amid Data Crisis - Bloomberg
The company’s new hardware products, connected speakers with digital-assistant and video-chat capabilities, are undergoing a deeper review to ensure that they make the right trade-offs regarding user data, the people said. While the hardware wasn’t expected to be available until the fall, the company had hoped to preview the devices at the largest annual gathering of Facebook developers, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal plans."
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Perhaps not the best timing to introduce new Facebook data-collection devices, while the Cambridge Analytica/Facebook debacle makes surveillance capitalism a meme of the month...
