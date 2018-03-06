"“This could end up being the free speech issue of our time,” said Alex Marlow, editor in chief of Breitbart News, which has published articles accusing Google and Facebook of, among other sins, political bias. “The Silicon Valley elites are saying: ‘We don’t care what you want to see — we know what you should see. We know better.’”New Foils for the Right: Google and Facebook - The New York Times
Big Tech is easily associated with West Coast liberalism and Democratic politics, making it a fertile target for the right. And operational opacity at Facebook, Google and Twitter, which are reluctant to reveal details about their algorithms and internal policies, can leave them vulnerable, too."
Tuesday, March 06, 2018
With the deeply dysfunctional ways GOP politicians and their enablers have been operating lately, you'd think they'd be thankful for the alleged filtering...
