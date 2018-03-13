See Intel may be considering a takeover of Broadcom (MIT Technology Review) for some related partner permutations; also see How China's Huawei Killed $117 Billion Broadcom Deal (Bloomberg)
"In a presidential order, Mr. Trump said “credible evidence” had led him to believe that if Singapore-based Broadcom were to acquire control of Qualcomm, it “might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.” The acquisition, if it had gone through, would have been the largest technology deal in history.Trump Blocks Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm - The New York Times
Mr. Trump’s decision to prohibit the blockbuster deal underscored the lengths that he is willing to go to shelter American companies from foreign competition. In recent weeks, the president has turned to an arsenal of tools — including tariffs and an obscure government review panel — to ward off foreign control in American industries and, in particular, thwart the rise of China."