Facebook Falls From Grace, and Investors’ Stock Holdings Tumble Too - The New York Times

"Since hitting its peak on Feb. 2, Facebook has lost an astonishing $100 billion in market capitalization. Its stock was trading midweek at close to $153 a share, a decline of nearly 22 percent. (It rebounded by about 4.5 percent Thursday and closed at $159.79.)
With Facebook’s plunge, investor concerns have spread to other social media and internet stocks with lofty multiples, like the so-called FANG stocks — Facebook, Apple and Amazon, Netflix and Google — and Twitter. They accounted for more than 10 percent of the S.&P. 500 at their peak."
Friday, March 30, 2018
In other Facebook news, see Facebook, longtime friend of data brokers, becomes their stiffest competition (Washington Post)
