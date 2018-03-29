"Facebook is going to limit how much data it makes available to advertisers buying hyper-targeted ads on the social network.Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act - Recode
More specifically, Facebook says it will stop using data from third-party data aggregators — companies like Experian and Acxiom — to help supplement its own data set for ad targeting."
Thursday, March 29, 2018
The succinct Facebook announcement: "We want to let advertisers know that we will be shutting down Partner Categories. This product enables third party data providers to offer their targeting directly on Facebook. While this is common industry practice, we believe this step, winding down over the next six months, will help improve people’s privacy on Facebook."
