Box stock falls on Dropbox IPO day (CNBC)

Also see Dropbox Shares Leap in I.P.O., and Silicon Valley Smiles (NYT)
"As Dropbox soared in its stock market debut on Friday, shares of cloud software rival Box went the other way, plunging 7 percent. At market close, Box stock was down about 8.2 percent.
[...]
Dropbox shares jumped as much as 50 percent from their IPO price of $21 to as high as $31.60, giving the company a stock market value of over $12 billion. At the end of the trading day, Box was valued at $2.8 billion."Box stock falls on Dropbox IPO day