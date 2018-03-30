Friday, March 30, 2018

Hard Questions: What is Facebook Doing to Protect Election Security? | Facebook Newsroom

Looks like Brad Parscale and his team will have to get considerably more creative for 2020; check the full post for details
"Today, we’re going to outline how we’re thinking about elections, and give you an update on a number of initiatives designed to protect and promote civic engagement on Facebook.

There are four main election security areas that we are working on. They are:
  • First, combating foreign interference,
  • Second, removing fake accounts,
  • Third, increasing ads transparency, and
  • Fourth, reducing the spread of false news."
Hard Questions: What is Facebook Doing to Protect Election Security? | Facebook Newsroom
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 