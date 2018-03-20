Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Israel Warns Twitter of Legal Action Over Requests to Remove Content - Bloomberg

Also see Twitter drops sharply as social media falls under scrutiny (CNBC)

"Israel’s justice minister warned Tuesday that the government is considering taking “legal action” against Twitter Inc. for ignoring repeated requests to remove online content that was inciting or supportive of terrorism. The shares tumbled the most in eight months.

Ayelet Shaked accused the American social media firm at a Jerusalem conference of failing to contribute to the country’s fight against online incitement, according to an emailed statement Tuesday from her office."
