Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom - The New York Times

"Apple said the new 9.7-inch iPad includes a faster processor and supports Apple Pencil, a stylus that previously paired with just its pricier iPads. The device costs $299 for schools and $329 for consumers, the same price as its previous version, and the Apple Pencil was priced at $89 for schools. The company also increased the amount of cloud storage for students to 200 gigabytes, from 5 gigabytes.
In addition, Apple announced new software for the classroom. That includes Schoolwork, an app for teachers to create and track assignments, and updates to its productivity apps for education. The company also showed off a curriculum called Everyone Can Create that helps teach students skills in music, video, photography and art."
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
On a related note, Apple and Logitech announce $49 Crayon stylus and keyboard case that work with the iPad (The Verge)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:28 AM
