"In the short term, the one saving grace for Zuckerberg is that the people who took advantage of the data manipulation and ad targeting to win office—namely Donald Trump, and various Republicans who support him, either by choice or political necessity—may not want to regulate a company that could, if left to its own devices, be used again in 2020 to retain the White House. Brad Parscale, the digital expert who had worked previously for Trump’s campaign, has bragged repeatedly since November about how his ability to micro-target people using Facebook, and a partnership with Cambridge Analytica, that got Trump elected in the first place. Given that Parscale is now running Trump’s 2020 re-election bid, he will presumably endeavor to ensure that the president of the United States doesn’t block his capacity to manipulate people on Facebook by tapping into the electorate’s hopes and fears."“This Is a Slow Roll”: Silicon Valley Insiders Think That Facebook Will Never Be the Same After the Cambridge Analytica Scandal | Vanity Fair
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
“This Is a Slow Roll”: Silicon Valley Insiders Think That Facebook Will Never Be the Same After the Cambridge Analytica Scandal | Vanity Fair
2018 is going to be a very long year for Facebook...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 9:58 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)