"“Even seeing part of how a decision was made can give you a lot of insight into the possible ways it can fail,” said Christopher Olah, a Google researcher.
A growing number of A.I. researchers are now developing ways to better understand neural networks. Jeff Clune, a professor at University of Wyoming who now works in the A.I. lab at the ride-hailing company Uber, called this “artificial neuroscience.”
Understanding how these systems work will become more important as they make decisions now made by humans, like who gets a job and how a self-driving car responds to emergencies."Google Researchers Are Learning How Machines Learn - The New York Times