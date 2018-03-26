Monday, March 26, 2018

Help us report on data hoarding – WikiTribune

Another timely WikiTribune project
"Questions to explore:
  • What historical events and examples of personal data being collected, analyzed, or sold can be cited?
  • Should historic precedent change our perspective on the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook data breach?
  • Which private sector companies have bought databases of information for marketing, political, or other purposes?
  • Why do people accept terms and conditions knowing their data may be compromised or shared?
  • What protections are in place for users to protect their privacy?
  • What percentage of the general public cares about their data being collected?"
Help us report on data hoarding – WikiTribune
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 