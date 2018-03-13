"John Oliver is known for his eloquent explanations of complex topics like net neutrality. Now, he’s turning his attention to the internet’s favorite topic of the moment: Bitcoin. It’s “everything you don’t understand about money combined with everything you don’t understand about computers,” quips Oliver, correctly.Watch John Oliver explain Bitcoin using $15,000 Beanie Babies and rap videos - The Verge
The 25-minute video uses $15,000 Beanie Babies, an interview with a man using chicken McNuggets as a metaphor for blockchain, a video of Brock Pierce (The Mighty Ducks child actor turned crypto-entrepreneur) talking about his unicorn wedding at Burning Man, and a HODLGANG rap music video to explain the phenomenon. (“Hodl” is a slang term used in the Bitcoin community meaning “hold on to” the cryptocurrency and not sell.)"
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Check the source for the full video segment
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:53 AM
