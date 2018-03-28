"The company said it planned to buy as many as 20,000 electric cars from Jaguar Land Rover and outfit them with the radars, cameras and sensors it has developed to enable the vehicles to drive themselves on public roads. The deal could be worth $1 billion.Waymo, a Google Spinoff, Ramps Up Its Driverless-Car Effort - The New York Times
It’s an audacious vision that goes far beyond even the most optimistic plans of its rivals. General Motors, for example, also intends to start a ride service that uses robotic cars that have no driver. But G.M. says its service won’t get off the ground until late 2019 — a time when Waymo said its fleet would be providing as many as one million rides a day."
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
In contrast, see Uber Won’t Renew Permit for Self-Driving Cars in California (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:24 AM
