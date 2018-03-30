Friday, March 30, 2018

Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses - The New York Times

Earlier in the article: "The Windows era at Microsoft, long in eclipse, is officially history."

"Microsoft’s cloud business is powering its growth. In the most recent quarter, its Azure business grew 98 percent and its cloud-based Office 365 offering by 41 percent. By contrast, the division that includes the Windows PC software increased 2 percent.

The formal relegation of the Windows franchise, said Michael Cusumano, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management, “has been a long time coming.” And such a transition, Mr. Cusumano said, “probably had to be done by a second or third generation of leader.” Mr. Nadella succeeded Steven A. Ballmer, the longtime ally and friend of Microsoft’s co-founder, Bill Gates."
