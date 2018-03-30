"Microsoft’s cloud business is powering its growth. In the most recent quarter, its Azure business grew 98 percent and its cloud-based Office 365 offering by 41 percent. By contrast, the division that includes the Windows PC software increased 2 percent.Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses - The New York Times
The formal relegation of the Windows franchise, said Michael Cusumano, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management, “has been a long time coming.” And such a transition, Mr. Cusumano said, “probably had to be done by a second or third generation of leader.” Mr. Nadella succeeded Steven A. Ballmer, the longtime ally and friend of Microsoft’s co-founder, Bill Gates."
Friday, March 30, 2018
Earlier in the article: "The Windows era at Microsoft, long in eclipse, is officially history."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:55 AM
