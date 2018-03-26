"Some passengers agreed to share data on their sleeping and activity patterns with researchers from the University of Sydney. They wore monitors that recorded data about their mental state, eating patterns and hydration levels.A First in Flight: Australia to the U.K., in 17 Hours - The New York Times
According to the airline, the “home style comfort food” menus for trips between Perth and London were designed to maintain hydration, aid sleep and reduce jet lag."
Monday, March 26, 2018
9,009 miles in 17 hours -- quite a nonstop flight
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:11 AM
