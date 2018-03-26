Monday, March 26, 2018

A First in Flight: Australia to the U.K., in 17 Hours - The New York Times

9,009 miles in 17 hours -- quite a nonstop flight

"Some passengers agreed to share data on their sleeping and activity patterns with researchers from the University of Sydney. They wore monitors that recorded data about their mental state, eating patterns and hydration levels.

According to the airline, the “home style comfort food” menus for trips between Perth and London were designed to maintain hydration, aid sleep and reduce jet lag."
