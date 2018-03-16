"The tea leaves don’t bode well for Bitcoin.Bitcoin's ‘Death Cross’ Looms as Strategist Eyes $2,800 Level - Bloomberg
Traders who look for future price direction in chart patterns are finding more indicators suggesting the world’s largest digital currency may have further to fall.
Bitcoin’s 50-day moving average has dropped to the closest proximity to its 200-day moving average in nine months. Crossing below that level -- something it hasn’t done since 2015 -- signals fresh weakness to come for technical traders who would dub such a move a "death cross." Another moving-average indicator of momentum has already turned bearish."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:32 AM
