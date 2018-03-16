Friday, March 16, 2018

Bitcoin's ‘Death Cross’ Looms as Strategist Eyes $2,800 Level - Bloomberg

If you haven't done so yet, you might also want to Watch John Oliver explain Bitcoin using $15,000 Beanie Babies and rap videos (The Verge)

"The tea leaves don’t bode well for Bitcoin.

Traders who look for future price direction in chart patterns are finding more indicators suggesting the world’s largest digital currency may have further to fall.

Bitcoin’s 50-day moving average has dropped to the closest proximity to its 200-day moving average in nine months. Crossing below that level -- something it hasn’t done since 2015 -- signals fresh weakness to come for technical traders who would dub such a move a "death cross." Another moving-average indicator of momentum has already turned bearish."
Bitcoin's ‘Death Cross’ Looms as Strategist Eyes $2,800 Level - Bloomberg
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 