Wednesday, March 14, 2018

A startup is pitching a mind-uploading service that is “100 percent fatal” - MIT Technology Review

Likely no money-back guarantee for this service

"So yeah. Nectome is a preserve-your-brain-and-upload-it company. Its chemical solution can keep a body intact for hundreds of years, maybe thousands, as a statue of frozen glass. The idea is that someday in the future scientists will scan your bricked brain and turn it into a computer simulation. That way, someone a lot like you, though not exactly you, will smell the flowers again in a data server somewhere.

This story has a grisly twist, though. For Nectome’s procedure to work, it’s essential that the brain be fresh. The company says its plan is to connect people with terminal illnesses to a heart-lung machine in order to pump its mix of scientific embalming chemicals into the big carotid arteries in their necks while they are still alive (though under general anesthesia)."
A startup is pitching a mind-uploading service that is “100 percent fatal” - MIT Technology Review
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 