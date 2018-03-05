"After a video and some advertisers were removed from YouTube channels controlled by Alex Jones, the far-right commentator best known for hosting the video show InfoWars, Jones announced yesterday that YouTube would be freezing and deleting his YouTube channel today, Sunday — but the claim was false, according to YouTube.YouTube removes ads from InfoWars’ Alex Jones channel but says it has no plans to delete it | TechCrunch
“The Alex Jones channel with billions of views is frozen,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “We have been told it will be deleted tomorrow and all 33 thousands [sic] videos will be erased.” But according to a spokesperson from YouTube responding to our request for comment, the site at present has no plans to delete Alex Jones channel or erase his videos on Sunday, March 4."
Monday, March 05, 2018
InfoWars' YouTube advertising revenues are going to be deleted, however; see Advertisers flee InfoWars founder Alex Jones' YouTube channel (CNN)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:36 AM
