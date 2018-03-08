Thursday, March 08, 2018

These teens survived the Parkland shooting. Can they survive Twitter? - The Washington Post

Tumultuous Twitter times

"Chadwick said they’re effective because they’re from a community she calls “young Twitter.” To them, Twitter is high school. “The politicians like Marco Rubio, they’re the mean girls,” Corin says.

In young Twitter, you deal with a troll by trolling them back. Attacked for smiling too much on a TV appearance, Chadwick replied, “You are a piece of hot garbage, and I hope you step on a lego.”

What’s been her most effective tweet? Chadwick dug around her phone and pulled up one that reads, simply: “I’m a junior.”"
