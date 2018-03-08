"Chadwick said they’re effective because they’re from a community she calls “young Twitter.” To them, Twitter is high school. “The politicians like Marco Rubio, they’re the mean girls,” Corin says.These teens survived the Parkland shooting. Can they survive Twitter? - The Washington Post
In young Twitter, you deal with a troll by trolling them back. Attacked for smiling too much on a TV appearance, Chadwick replied, “You are a piece of hot garbage, and I hope you step on a lego.”
What’s been her most effective tweet? Chadwick dug around her phone and pulled up one that reads, simply: “I’m a junior.”"
Thursday, March 08, 2018
Tumultuous Twitter times
