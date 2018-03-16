Elon Musk Embarrassed After Realizing He Proposing Idea For Thing That Already Exists ([sic] The Onion)

I'm guessing this satire may have something to do with Elon Musk Says He’s Formed a Media Company Called ‘Thud’ After Hiring Ex-Staffers of The Onion (Variety)
"“The most embarrassing part is that I’ve used it before, too, and I have been for years. That must be where I got the great idea in the first place. There’s even a website for it and everything. I was just so excited that I forgot to double-check that I wasn’t just rehashing something else and proclaiming it was original and visionary. God, people must think I’m just completely out of touch.” At press time, a sheepish Musk told reporters that he was going ahead with his idea anyway, no matter how many people would perceive it as an obvious imitation of the real thing."Elon Musk Embarrassed After Realizing He Proposing Idea For Thing That Already Exists