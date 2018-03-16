"There is no doubt that social media companies need to do more. While Facebook has hired Sinhala-speaking moderators to detect and remove hate speech, its ability to respond to complaints quickly and consistently is limited. Facebook also should not rely on users to report abuse. It should proactively identify and remove hate speech before it spreads widely enough to generate complaints.Banning Social Media Won’t Stop Hate Speech - The New York Times
But focusing too narrowly on one company or platform is a mistake. A foundation of mutual distrust and fear — not access to social media — is the necessary condition for the mobilization of violent mobs. Governments can’t dismantle that foundation alone. Media companies of all kinds must accept responsibility and deploy artificial intelligence and plain old elbow grease to the task. And people of good will must play their part by calling out falsehoods and reporting those responsible.
Banning social media after the mobs have started running is mere political theater."
