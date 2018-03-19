Exclusive: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash (Reuters)

Later in the article: "“Brands are looking at Google as the enemy of the enemy and that makes Google their friend,” said Guru Hariharan, CEO of retail technology firm Boomerang Commerce, referring to the competition between Amazon and chains like Walmart and Target." Also see New Google Shopping Actions: Google Paid from Organic Search Sales? (Search Engine Journal) and Help shoppers take action, wherever and however they choose to shop (Google Inside AdWords blog)
"“We have taken a fundamentally different approach from the likes of Amazon because we see ourselves as an enabler of retail,” Alegre said. “We see ourselves as part of a solution for retailers to be able to drive better transactions ... and get closer to the consumer.” For consumers faced with a surfeit of choices, the idea is to make online buying easier by giving them a single shopping cart and instant checkout – a core feature of Amazon’s retail dominance.Exclusive: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash
Retail chains can also offer products through the Google Home voice shopping device, holding on to those who may be headed to Amazon for better deals and giving them personalized recommendations based on previous purchase history."