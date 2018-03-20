"Facebook will hold its all-hands today, and hope for that inevitable moment when something horrible happens elsewhere and everyone’s attention turns. But it also knows that things might get worse, much worse. The nightmare scenario will come if the Cambridge Analytica story fully converges with the story of Russian meddling in American democracy: if it turns out that the Facebook data harvested by Cambridge Analytica ended up in the hands of Putin’s trolls.Facebook Struggles to Respond to the Cambridge Analytica Scandal | WIRED
At that point, Facebook will have to deal with yet another devastating asymmetry: data from a silly quiz app, created under obsolete rules, fueling a national security crisis. But those asymmetries are just part of the nature of Facebook today. The company has immense power, and it’s only begun to grapple with its immense responsibility. And the world isn’t as forgiving of Silicon Valley as it used to be."
Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Facebook Struggles to Respond to the Cambridge Analytica Scandal | WIRED
Final paragraphs from an extensive Facebook reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 5:40 PM
