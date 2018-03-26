"Producers and entertainment executives who have met recently with Apple executives said the company has been leaning toward programming in keeping with its bright, optimistic brand identity. In other words, it seems possible that Apple will shy away from projects that are gratuitously dark or heavy on social issues. They added that the company was targeting somewhere between March 2019 and the summer of that year to roll out its slate of new programming.Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending? - The New York Times
Apple has two advantages over its potential rivals: cash — the company has more than $285 billion on hand — and the promise of working with one of the most successful companies on earth."
