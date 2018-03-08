Thursday, March 08, 2018

General Magic – A motion picture. By Spellbound Productions.

Check the link below and the General Magic Wikipedia article for an overview of ways in which it was a pivotal company

"Combining rare footage from the early days of General Magic with contemporary stories of the Magicians today, this is the story of one of history’s most talented teams.
General Magic is a story that captures the spirit of those of us who dare to dream big and the life-changing consequences when we fail, fail again, fail better, and ultimately succeed."
